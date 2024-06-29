MCF Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,327,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,938. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $195,372. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

