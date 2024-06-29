MCF Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 9,177,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

