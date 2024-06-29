MCF Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 146,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,060,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $2,234,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $441.16. 4,105,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

