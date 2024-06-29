MCF Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 144,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

