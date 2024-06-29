MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 141,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 358,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,097,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 140,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 12,781,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

