MCF Advisors LLC Sells 21,835 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in NIO by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 329,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,669,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,329,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.