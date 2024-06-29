MCF Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $6,283,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 198,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.