MCF Advisors LLC Sells 8,446 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,293,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

