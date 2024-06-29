MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 123.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 168.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,675 shares of company stock valued at $95,985,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

