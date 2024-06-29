McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.04. 1,240,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,370. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $565.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.