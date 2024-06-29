McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $670.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $590.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $590.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $584.09 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.