Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.67

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.67 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 378.50 ($4.80). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.67), with a volume of 200,654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.33) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mears Group

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £352.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,062.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 99,697 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). In other news, insider Lucas Critchley acquired 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £6,371.43 ($8,082.49). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 99,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). Insiders bought a total of 126,548 shares of company stock valued at $43,647,760 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mears Group

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.