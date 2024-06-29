Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 3,438.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,973. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.