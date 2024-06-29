Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.41 and traded as low as C$2.81. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

MR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

