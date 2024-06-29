Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $584,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Tesla stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.