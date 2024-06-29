Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 577 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,935,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.