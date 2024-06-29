Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. 1,007,535 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

