Meritas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,548 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 76,343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,436,000.

DFEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

