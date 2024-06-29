Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 181.4% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Meta Data Stock Performance

Meta Data stock remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,539. Meta Data has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Meta Data Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.