Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

