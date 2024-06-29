MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,835.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,377.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.59 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.11 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,446.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,121.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,856 shares of company stock worth $59,250,731. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

