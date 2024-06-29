MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

