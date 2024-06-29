Mina Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.22 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $578.18 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,170,856,117 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,838,527 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,170,718,641.8400393 with 1,125,567,078.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.52026142 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $17,940,736.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

