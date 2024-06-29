MOBOX Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $73.13 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,980,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,598,258 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars.

