MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MOGU Stock Up 0.6 %

MOGU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 4,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. MOGU has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

