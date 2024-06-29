Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.10. 409,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

