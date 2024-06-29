Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,091. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

