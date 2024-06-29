Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,195,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,090,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,947,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.87. 838,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,715. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.