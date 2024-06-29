Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $218.04. 414,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

