Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 141,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 358,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 140,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

