Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $24.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.10.

Camping World stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -446.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

