Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,104 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

