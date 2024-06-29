Monumental Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 13,207,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

