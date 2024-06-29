Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.42. 23,032,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

