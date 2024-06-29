Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

