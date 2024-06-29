Moon Tropica Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.99 Million (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.40 or 0.00015436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $22.99 million and $61,725.53 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moon Tropica alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 9.1624607 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $141,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Tropica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Tropica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.