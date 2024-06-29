Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (MOHCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6795 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Motor Oil has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.