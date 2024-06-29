MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $638.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.53.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.29 and its 200-day moving average is $530.99. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.