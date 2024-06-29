Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 300,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,095. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

