Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $627.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 8.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $627,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock remained flat at $28.87 during trading hours on Friday. 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

