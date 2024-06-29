Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114,763 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 28.63% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $118,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XONE remained flat at $49.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.