Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 728,155 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,155 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 20.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $385,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $497,000.

NYSEARCA XTWO remained flat at $48.97 on Friday. 14,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,773. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

