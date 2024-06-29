Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,040.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00625454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00121989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00272775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00044543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00072771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

