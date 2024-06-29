National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in National Grid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.80. 1,050,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

