Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 304.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.46 on Friday, reaching $674.88. 3,412,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

