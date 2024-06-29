New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,550 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in McKesson by 92.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $584.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.88 and a 200 day moving average of $524.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

