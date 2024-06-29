New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 208,669 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

NYSE:ENS opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

