New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DECK stock traded down $31.96 on Friday, reaching $967.95. 589,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,886. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $949.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $861.28. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.