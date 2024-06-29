New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 304.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hubbell by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,712,000 after buying an additional 133,155 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.36.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.