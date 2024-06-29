New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.
About New York Mortgage Trust
